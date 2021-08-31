Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 9:23PM MDT until August 31 at 11:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 923 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has

fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Sunland Park and

Franklin Mountains State Park.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.

This additional rain will result in minor street flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.