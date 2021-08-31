Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 9:46PM MDT until September 1 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 1245 AM MDT.
* At 946 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
San Miguel, Mesilla, Mesquite and San Pablo.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This
additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Comments