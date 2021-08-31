Flood Advisory issued August 31 at 9:46PM MDT until September 1 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1245 AM MDT.

* At 946 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

San Miguel, Mesilla, Mesquite and San Pablo.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.