Flash Flood Warning issued September 1 at 5:48PM MDT until September 1 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Soldier Canyon burn scar in…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar. Between 0.5 and 1

inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in

debris flow moving along and just north of US-70 and Eagle Drive.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other

loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Soldier Canyon Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon

Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero, Apache Summit and Soldier Canyon.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Tularosa Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.