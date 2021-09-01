Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 6:27PM MDT until September 1 at 8:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

West Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 830 PM MDT.

* At 627 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park and

Franklin Mountains State Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.