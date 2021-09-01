Flood Advisory issued September 1 at 8:41PM MDT until September 1 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 1145 PM MDT.

* At 841 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen with localized

areas of 3+ inches near Sierra Blanca.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sierra Blanca, Allamoore, Indian Hot Springs, Fort Quitman,

Frenchman Canyon, Quitman Canyon and Sunset Ranches.

This includes the following streams and drainages…

Mineral Creek, Grande, Rio, Lasca Branch, Red Light Draw and

Balluco, Arroyo.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.