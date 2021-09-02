Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:51PM MDT until September 2 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.