Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:51PM MDT until September 2 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
RRA
At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Northeastern Otero County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.