Flash Flood Warning issued September 2 at 4:51PM MDT until September 2 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 451 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Most of the heavy rain has ended but

flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mayhill.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.