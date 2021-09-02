Flood Advisory issued September 2 at 3:47PM CDT until September 2 at 6:45PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Culberson County in southwestern Texas…

Jeff Davis County in southwestern Texas…

Southwestern Reeves County in southwestern Texas…

* Until 645 PM CDT /545 PM MDT/.

* At 347 PM CDT /247 PM MDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due

to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kent, Fort Davis, Balmorhea, Valentine, McDonald Observatory,

Davis Mountains State Park, Balmorhea State Park, Bloys Camp,

Balmorhea Lake, Saragosa, Buffalo Trail Scout Camp, Black

Mountain, Indian Lodge, Star Mountain, Fort Davis National

Historical Site and Toyahvale.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.