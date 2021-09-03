Flash Flood Warning issued September 3 at 4:57PM MDT until September 3 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

North Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 800 PM MDT.

* At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1

hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of arroyos, drainages, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Far East El Paso, Montana Vista and Homestead Meadows.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of aroyos,

drainages, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross

flooded roads. Find an alternate route.