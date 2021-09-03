Flood Advisory issued September 3 at 3:09PM MDT until September 3 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 309 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Mayhill.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low

water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do

not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.