Flood Advisory issued September 3 at 4:33PM MDT until September 3 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Dell City and Cornudas Mountains.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. Rain is

falling mostly over the Cornudas mountains, but will drain toward

Dell City.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.