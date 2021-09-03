Flood Advisory issued September 3 at 4:40PM MDT until September 3 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 440 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Far East El Paso, Hueco Tanks, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield,
Hueco Mountain Estates and Montana Vista.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos
and drainages, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to
cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
