Flood Advisory issued September 3 at 5:48PM MDT until September 3 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 900 PM MDT.
* At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen in a short period of time.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso and Franklin
Mountains State Park.
Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos,
drainages, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses to cross
flooded roads. If roads are flooded find an alternate route.
