Flood Advisory issued September 3 at 6:04PM MDT until September 3 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

Western Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 915 PM MDT.

* At 604 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Tornillo, Fabens, Indian Cliffs Ranch and Acala.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of arroyos,

drainages, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.