Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 1:43PM MDT until September 4 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 143 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible in

the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Central Otero County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.