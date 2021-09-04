Flood Advisory issued September 4 at 11:45AM MDT until September 4 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 245 PM MDT.
* At 1145 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have
fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Central Otero County including Jim Lewis and
Long Canyons and County Rd 255
Lewis and Long Canyons are the most likely place to experience minor
flooding. Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
