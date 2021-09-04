Flood Advisory issued September 4 at 11:45AM MDT until September 4 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 1145 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

mainly rural areas of Central Otero County including Jim Lewis and

Long Canyons and County Rd 255

Lewis and Long Canyons are the most likely place to experience minor

flooding. Additional rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches is expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.