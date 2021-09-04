Flood Advisory issued September 4 at 12:43PM MDT until September 4 at 3:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 345 PM MDT.
* At 1243 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Cloudcroft, Dry Canyon, James Canyon and Cox Canyon.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area.
This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments