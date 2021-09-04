Flood Advisory issued September 4 at 2:21PM MDT until September 4 at 5:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

East Central El Paso County in western Texas…

West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 221 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain

have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the

area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.