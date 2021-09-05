Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 4:47PM MDT until September 5 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

North Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 745 PM MDT.

* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses including

NM-61, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying

areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Grant and North Central Luna

Counties including City of Rocks State Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.