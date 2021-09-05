Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 4:47PM MDT until September 5 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
North Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 745 PM MDT.
* At 447 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses including
NM-61, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying
areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of East Central Grant and North Central Luna
Counties including City of Rocks State Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
