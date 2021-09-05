Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 5:12PM MDT until September 5 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 512 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 5 inches of rain have
fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
mainly rural areas of Central Hudspeth County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.