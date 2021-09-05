Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 6:26PM MDT until September 5 at 7:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 626 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy

rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have

fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses including NM-61, as

well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

mainly rural areas of East Central Grant and North Central Luna

Counties including City of Rocks State Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.