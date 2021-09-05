Skip to Content
Flood Advisory issued September 5 at 11:52AM MDT until September 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.

* Motorists so be cautious of water ponding on the roads.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Union.

Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

National Weather Service

