Flood Advisory issued September 5 at 11:52AM MDT until September 5 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…
* Until 300 PM MDT.
* At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has
fallen.
* Motorists so be cautious of water ponding on the roads.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
La Union.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Comments