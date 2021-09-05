Flood Advisory issued September 5 at 2:40PM MDT until September 5 at 5:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…
West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…
* Until 545 PM MDT.
* At 240 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Hancock, Acala, Esperanza, Finlay, McNary and Sunset Ranches.
Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Comments