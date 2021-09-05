Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 3:01PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hermosa, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hermosa and Portions of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.