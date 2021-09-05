Special Weather Statement issued September 5 at 3:39PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 339 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles east of Hermosa, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

San Miguel, Hermosa, Ladder Ranch, Lower Animas Creek, Upper Palomas

Canyon, Lower Palomas Canyon and Portions of the Aldo Leopold

Wilderness.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.