Flood Advisory issued September 7 at 4:19PM MDT until September 7 at 7:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern El Paso County in western Texas…

West Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 730 PM MDT.

* At 419 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up

to 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Fabens, Tornillo, Horizon City,

Clint, Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Colonia

del Paso, Dairyland, Lake Way Estates and Agua Dulce.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.