Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 4:27PM MDT until September 7 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 427 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over La Mesa, moving
southwest at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Vado, Anthony, Berino, Chamberino, San Miguel, Mesquite, La Union and
La Mesa.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 155
and 160.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
