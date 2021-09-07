Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:48PM MDT until September 7 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 548 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northwest

of Akela, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Deming, Akela, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon

State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 66 and

105.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.