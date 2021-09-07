Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 5:58PM MDT until September 7 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of

Deming, moving west at 40 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 66 and

99.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.