Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:12PM MDT until September 7 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 612 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Deming, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Sunshine, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 72 and

93.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.