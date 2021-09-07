Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:22PM MDT until September 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 622 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Deming,

moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Deming, Gage, Sunshine and Spring Canyon State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and

84.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.