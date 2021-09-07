Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 7 at 6:36PM MDT until September 7 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 635 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of
Deming, moving west at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Gage and Sunshine.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 62 and
75.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.