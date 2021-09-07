Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Clint, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Mission Valley, Clint, Fabens, Horizon City, San Elizario, Socorro,

Sparks, Colonia del Paso and Dairyland.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 36 and 46.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.