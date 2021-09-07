Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Fabens, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Fabens.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 45 and 53.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.