Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 4:09PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 409 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Fabens, moving southwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Fabens.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 45 and 53.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Comments