Special Weather Statement issued September 7 at 5:41PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 541 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles north of Akela, moving west at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Akela, Rock Hound State Park and Spring Canyon State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 81 and

112.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.