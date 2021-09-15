Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 3:30PM MDT until September 15 at 4:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 415 PM MDT.

* At 330 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

Timberon, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Timberon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.