Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 5:42PM MDT until September 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

East central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 541 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Desert Haven,

moving southeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Loma Linda, US HWY 62, Desert Haven.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.