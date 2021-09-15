Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 6:03PM MDT until September 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of

Desert Haven, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Desert Haven.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.