Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 6:03PM MDT until September 15 at 6:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 603 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of
Desert Haven, moving southeast at 15 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Desert Haven.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.