Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 6:11PM MDT until September 15 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 700 PM MDT.

* At 610 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of

Desert Haven, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northwestern Hudspeth County.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.