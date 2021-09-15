Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 7:36PM MDT until September 15 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

West central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

East central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 735 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northeast

of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving southeast at 15

mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters.

This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 167 and

182.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.