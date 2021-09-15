Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 8:01PM MDT until September 15 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 801 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

White Sands Missile Range Headquarters.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.