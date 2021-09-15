Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 8:15PM MDT until September 15 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Western Otero County in south central New Mexico…
Eastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 845 PM MDT.
* At 815 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast
of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving southeast at 10
mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
western Otero and eastern Dona Ana Counties.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground
lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.
Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can
hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
