Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 8:15PM MDT until September 15 at 8:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Western Otero County in south central New Mexico…

Eastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 845 PM MDT.

* At 815 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast

of White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, moving southeast at 10

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

western Otero and eastern Dona Ana Counties.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.