Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 15 at 8:20PM MDT until September 15 at 9:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 900 PM MDT.

* At 820 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northeast

of Orogrande, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Orogrande and The Otero Mesa.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 28 and

40.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.