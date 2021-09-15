Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 2:38PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM
At 238 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Sacramento, moving east at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Sacramento, Weed and Hay Canyon.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
