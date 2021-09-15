Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 3:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 307 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6

miles northeast of Timberon. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Timberon.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.