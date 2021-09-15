Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 7:48PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 748 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Holloman Air Force Base, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Alamogordo, White Sands National Monument, Holloman Air Force Base,

La Luz, Boles Acres and Oliver Lee State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 199 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 55 and 71.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.