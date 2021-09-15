Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 8:13PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 813 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles north of Orogrande, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Orogrande and The Otero Mesa.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 26 and

39.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.