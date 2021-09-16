Flood Advisory issued September 16 at 4:39PM MDT until September 16 at 6:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

North Central Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 439 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have

fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Cornudas.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.