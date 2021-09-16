Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern
Brewster County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
