Special Weather Statement issued September 16 at 4:30PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 430 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Alpine, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern

Brewster County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.