High Wind Warning issued September 20 at 2:00AM CDT until September 21 at 2:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 40 to 50 mph.
* WHERE…Guadalupe Pass in Texas.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
